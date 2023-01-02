Scholarship Coin (SCHO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $112.25

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 69.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 139.6% higher against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $25,736.22 and approximately $112.25 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,150,800 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0009997 USD and is up 25.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $100.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

