Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

