Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.15. 147,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.