scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.25. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

