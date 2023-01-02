Secret (SIE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,109.73

Secret (SIE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Secret has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $3,109.73 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00544305 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,880.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

