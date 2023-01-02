Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 86,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 43,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $462.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Seneca Foods by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

