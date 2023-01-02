Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 752 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.16 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.