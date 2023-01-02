Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 28.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 0.3 %

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.38. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

