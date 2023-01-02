Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 24.1%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,467. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.35.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
