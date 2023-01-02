Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 24.1%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,467. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

