Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 25.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($164.89) to €185.00 ($196.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 115,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

