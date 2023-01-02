Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Increases By 23.1%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. 89,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. American International Group has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

