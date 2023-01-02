Short Interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Declines By 14.6%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period.
Shares of ASND traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $122.13. 5,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,954. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $138.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
