Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Grows By 13.3%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.