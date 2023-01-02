Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Rises By 17.0%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Avalon Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,801. Avalon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 57.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 619,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 29.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 297,082 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

