Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Decreases By 19.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,387. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.