Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rises By 15.9%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,895,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 2,497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,930.4 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $17.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBWBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

