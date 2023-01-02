Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Decreases By 19.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 28,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Cano Health stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,376. The company has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

