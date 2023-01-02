Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Decreases By 19.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 28,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of Cano Health stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,376. The company has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.75.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
