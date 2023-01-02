Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rises By 32.7%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,385 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,709 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 965,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 223,961 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 8,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.98 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

