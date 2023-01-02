Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Grows By 32.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 183,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

