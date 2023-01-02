Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Rises By 24.2%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.60. 95,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,375. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.52. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $223.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

