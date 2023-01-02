Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Declines By 26.8%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 892,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

