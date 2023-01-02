Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Expands By 31.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.3 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSDF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 88,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

