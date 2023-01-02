Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Declines By 13.8%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 18,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,904. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

