Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Rises By 33.9%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 632.63 and a beta of 0.56. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $357.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 30,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ECP ControlCo LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,963,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 266,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

