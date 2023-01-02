Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Grows By 27.1%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 920.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $49.50 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DCC has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.00) to GBX 4,800 ($57.93) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,400 ($89.31) to GBX 7,110 ($85.81) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

