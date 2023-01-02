Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 14.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DTF remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Monday. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.