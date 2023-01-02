Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 14.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DTF remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Monday. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.