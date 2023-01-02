Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Rises By 13.6%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 644,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,440.0 days.
Dufry Stock Performance
Shares of DFRYF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.
Dufry Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.