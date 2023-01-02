Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Rises By 13.6%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 644,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,440.0 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of DFRYF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

