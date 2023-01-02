Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expands By 22.5%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. 83,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,926. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

