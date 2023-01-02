Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Drops By 22.7%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,927.0 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

EPWDF remained flat at $15.01 on Monday. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

