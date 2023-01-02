Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 40.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endesa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,785. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEZY shares. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

