Short Interest in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Decreases By 27.3%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 14,460,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

In related news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 40,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at $100,779,147.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 377,692 shares of company stock worth $2,343,398. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Erasca by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 102.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.31. 864,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,306. The firm has a market cap of $527.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

