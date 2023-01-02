Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 28.5%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRFHF traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.12. 2,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $605.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

