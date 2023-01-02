Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Drops By 28.7%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

FGF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. FG Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.