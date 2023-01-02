Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declines By 15.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.17. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.