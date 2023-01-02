Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 40.3%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FUNC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First United by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of First United by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First United by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

