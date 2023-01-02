Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Grows By 28.1%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 3,379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,603.8 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of FOSUF stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Friday. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
Fosun International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosun International (FOSUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.