Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Grows By 28.1%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 3,379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,603.8 days.

Shares of FOSUF stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Friday. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

