Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Declines By 15.5%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.80. 4,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,523. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.