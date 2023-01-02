Short Interest in Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Decreases By 31.6%

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gecina Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $68.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. Gecina Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Get Gecina Société anonyme alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GECFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.