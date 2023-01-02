Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Declines By 17.6%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 35,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.9 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 68,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

