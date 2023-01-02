Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Declines By 17.6%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 35,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.9 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 68,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.77.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
