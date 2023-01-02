Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declines By 32.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 16,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $55.02.
About Geely Automobile
