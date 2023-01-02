Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declines By 32.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 16,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $55.02.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

