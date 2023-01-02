Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Expands By 13.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 247,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 91.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,621. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

