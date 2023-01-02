Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Drops By 14.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.