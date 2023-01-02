Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Decreases By 17.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,723,255.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $145,510. 52.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,987. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

