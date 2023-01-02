Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expands By 29.6%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 82,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

HBT Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBT stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.