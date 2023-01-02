Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Decreases By 13.2%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Incyte by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 273,113 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Incyte stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

