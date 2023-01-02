Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 25.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.