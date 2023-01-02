Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 25.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
