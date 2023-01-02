Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Decreases By 30.0%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 7.2 %

IINN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,328. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

