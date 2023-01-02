Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Drops By 30.0%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

ITCFY remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Monday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.