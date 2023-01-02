Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Decreases By 14.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

