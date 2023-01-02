Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Decreases By 29.5%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.10. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

Read More

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.