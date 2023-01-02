Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Decreases By 29.5%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.10. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $15.62.
About JD Sports Fashion
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.